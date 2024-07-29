Lanes near SouthPark Mall blocked for ‘police activity,’ CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Two busy roads in Charlotte’s SouthPark neighborhood were partially blocked Monday morning due to “police activity,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

CMPD first shared news of the closure around 7:30 a.m. They asked drivers to avoid Sharon Road by SouthPark Mall, saying the southbound lanes were blocked.

The westbound lanes of Fairview Road were also blocked in the area.

It’s not clear what the police investigation involved but Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene.

Authorities didn’t say how long the roads would remain closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

