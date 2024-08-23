CMPD: Cold case killer caught 35 years after woman’s death, thanks to DNA match

CHARLOTTE — More than three decades after a mother of two tragically died in a hit-and-run in Uptown Charlotte, her killer has been arrested, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Ruth Buchanan was shopping in Uptown Charlotte four days after Christmas in 1989 when she was hit and killed while walking in a crosswalk. The driver never stopped.

For decades, the case went cold. Nearly 35 years later, her killer has been caught and confessed to the crime.

Dec. 29, 1989

Buchanan loved her kids, her husband, and square dancing. She also loved to give back to her community.

On Dec. 29, 1989 the Forest City woman went with a friend to Uptown Charlotte, then known as downtown, to take advantage of post-Christmas sales. Police said she had an upcoming trip to Florida to ring in the new year.

“Ruth and her friend were walking down the sidewalk there,” said CMPD Sgt. Gavin Jackson, as he pointed to the exact spot.

Jackson is with CMPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit. He said that shopping trip came to a tragic end where Fifth and North Tryon streets meet.

“As they cross Fifth, witnesses indicate that a driver ran a red light and struck Mrs. Buchanan, who was in the crosswalk,” Jackson said.

According to Charlotte Observer reports at the time, Buchanan was “hurled about 10 feet into the air...” and left “dying on busy North Tryon Street — battered by a driver who ran a red light at 45 mph and never stopped.”

The 52-year-old mother died the next day in the hospital.

Detectives soon tracked down the suspect’s car which had been dumped at a Charlotte hotel. The busted windshield, front bumper, and hood were where detectives found Buchanan’s hair fibers and skin fragments.

“The tag that was displayed in the vehicle matched the tag that was seen fleeing from the scene,” Jackson said.

It turns out that car was stolen.

Cracking the case

Days turned into weeks. Local newspapers kept the case alive, and so did local police who continued working the case. But for years, there were no updates. That is, until 2022.

“I received the Crime Stoppers tip, and it gave information about this case,” Jackson said.

The tip wasn’t credible, but Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz learned it opened detectives’ eyes to the case.

“It did because our electronic reporting system doesn’t go back three and a half decades,” Jackson said.

Sgt. Jackson had a detective reopen the case file, and a set of new and fresh eyes took a look at the evidence. What the detective found ended up cracking the case.

In 1989, inside that damaged car, investigators found a cigarette butt left inside a canister. The detective who had taken a fresh look at the case saw it in the evidence room and knew it could be crucial with new DNA technology.

“It was item 19. They do the DNA analysis on the cigarette/possible marijuana joint, and within a couple of months, they end up giving us a hit back from that DNA,” Jackson said.

It led them to Herbert Stanback, a career criminal who was in prison for another crime. Sgt. Jackson and his detective went to interview Stanback twice.

The first time, Stanback asked for time to reflect before talking about much of anything, according to Sgt. Jackson. But the second trip to interview him would lead to charges.

“One thing led to another, and he was able to provide us a 26-minute confession,” Jackson said.

“Confessed right to you!” Sáenz said.

“Yeah, yeah,” Jackson said. “[We] recorded it, [he] waived his rights, and confessed.”

During that confession, Jackson said Stanback stated he was too scared to stop after hitting Buchanan on that fateful day in 1989.

“He did tell us, it was within a few days of Ruth dying that he had read in the paper that she had passed, and at that point felt that police were imminent,” Jackson said.

“He always knew one day this would catch up to him.”

For 35 years, a police department, a community, and a family were bewildered by who did it. But finally, they have closure with a cold case killer caught.

“For us, certainly is a once-in-a-career type thing,” Jackson said.

Herbert Stanback, who is now 68, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison for Ruth Buchanan’s death. According to Department of Corrections records he was already serving a six-year sentence for a habitual felon conviction. The two sentences will be served at the same time.

