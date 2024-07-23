Police in Catawba County reopen 13-year-old girl’s 1992 murder case

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Catawba County have reopened a more than 30-year-old cold case murder involving a 13-year-old girl.

Family members are now offering a reward after the teenager was found dead along the banks of the Henry Fork River in 1992. They put up posters along Highway 127 south of Hickory.

Dee Dee Dawkins murder case Police in Catawba County have reopened a more than 30-year-old cold case murder involving 13-year-old Denise Dawkins.

Family members and friends of 13-year-old Denise “Dee Dee” Dawkins showed Channel 9′s Dave Faherty shirts that have been made to remember Dee Dee. They also showed Faherty photos of the teenager along Highway 127.

This month marks 32 years since Dee Dee disappeared in the Hickory area. It was weeks later that someone made a gruesome discovery: Brookford police said she was only wearing a bra and single sock when her body was found along the Henry Fork River.

Faherty learned the 13-year-old was buried up to her chest by logs and debris along the river.

Family members said several law enforcement agencies have been involved in the investigation, including Brookford police, which reopened the case.

Faherty got a chance to talk with the Brookford police chief on Tuesday.

