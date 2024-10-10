CMPD crime report shows rise in homicides, aggravated assaults

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department provided an update on overall crime in our area Thursday morning.

The statistics come from data collected from January 1 through September 30. In that time frame, property crime decreased while violent crime increased.

Crimes related to vehicle thefts have not increased or decreased compared to this time last year. But larceny events stemming from auto incidents have decreased, according to police.

CMPD said its Juvenile Accountability and Diversion Empowerment Team investigated several cases throughout the months.

In that time frame, 75 juveniles have been arrested, many of whom were connected with vehicle thefts and larceny from auto cases.

However, juvenile arrests overall remained flat, according to police.

Police said they saw a rise in homicides, with more than 80 reported so far in 2024. This is a 28% increase over the same timeframe in 2023.

“CMPD’s homicide unit investigates each and every case tirelessly, and they are dedicated to achieving a resolution and justice for each life lost and for the victims’ families left behind,” said Deputy Chief Jackie Bryley. “The CMPD homicide unit continues to exceed the national average, maintaining a 5-year average homicide clearance rate of 80%. In 2024, the Homicide Unit cleared 70% of its homicide cases through the third quarter.”

Aggravated assaults have also increased, along with assaults that involved a deadly weapon, according to police.

CMPD attributed the increase in the number of organized retail crime incidents as a contributing factor in the rise of aggravated assaults.

“The city has seen a rise in these crimes, which are increasingly violent and threaten the safety of retail employees and customers,” said Major Ryan Butler.

Officers said they have located and arrested five suspects who committed numerous shoplifting incidents throughout the city of Charlotte. The shoplifting incidents escalated into common law robberies when the suspects sprayed retail employees with bear spray to flee the scene.

“Organized retail crime detectives work tirelessly to disrupt these sophisticated theft rings that have resulted in significant financial loss and apprehensions of individuals involved in these criminal networks,” said Maj. Butler.

CMPD is also anticipating the launch of its civil crash investigation program by the end of the year. The department said the goal of this program is to have several trained civilians investigate property-damage-only traffic crashes within CMPD’s jurisdiction.

