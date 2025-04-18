CMPD finds illegal machines, firearms, narcotics in west Charlotte arcade

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Alcohol Beverage Control Unit searched a west Charlotte arcade and found several violations.

CMPD’s ABC Unit has been conducting an “extensive investigation” into Star’s Arcade on Brookshire Boulevard since late 2024, officials said.

The department executed a search warrant on April 9 and found 136 gaming machines inside the arcade to be in violation of North Carolina gambling laws, according to CMPD.

Investigations also revealed several unlicensed armed individuals providing security services for the unauthorized gaming arcade, officials said.

The investigation also uncovered two 9mm handguns, one .40 caliber handgun, one AR-15 rifle, about 36.6 grams of suspected marijuana, and $132,077.

Three unlicensed, armed security guards were arrested and two patrons were cited for misdemeanor gambling violations, according to officials.

CMPD said charges against Star’s Arcade owners and managers are forthcoming.

CMPD’s ABC Unit was assisted by CMPD’s SWAT Team, Logistics Division, and officers from the North Tryon, Independence, University City and Metro Divisions, officials said.

