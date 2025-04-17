CMPD investigation underway at north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — There is a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department death investigation on Thursday morning at Nevin Park off Statesville Road in north Charlotte.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the park where investigators had cordoned off an area with police tape.

We are asking police what happened.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com watch Channel 9 at noon and starting at 5 p.m. for updates.

VIDEO: Shots fired in York County park near youth baseball team

Shots fired in York County park near youth baseball team

©2025 Cox Media Group