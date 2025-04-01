CMPD investigates restaurant and bar burglaries, alcohol stolen

CHARLOTTE — Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a series of commercial burglaries targeting local restaurants and bars, where large quantities of alcohol have been stolen.

The burglaries, which have caused significant damage to the businesses, were first reported on Feb. 1 in the Westover Division, CMPD said. The incidents have continued over the past two months, affecting multiple locations in both the Westover and Steele Creek Divisions.

The first break-in was reported on Jan. 30 on Southside Drive, where alcohol was stolen from a business.

On Feb. 24, another break-in occurred on South Boulevard, where an intruder in dark clothing fled after triggering the alarm system.

In the Steele Creek Division, similar burglaries were reported on Feb. 28, March 10, March 13, and March 21, CMPD said.

The thefts happened along Tyvola Road, South Stream Boulevard, and Westpark Drive. Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in these burglaries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

