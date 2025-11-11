CMPD investigating deadly crash where driver allegedly ran from scene

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has provided an update on a fatal crash that occurred last week.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 4, officers responded to a crash on the 1200 block of Remount Road.

At the scene, they found a 2014 Kia Rio that had run off the roadway before hitting a utility pole.

A male was then removed from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. A female, however, died from her injury.

Police believe the driver of the vehicle, along with another passenger, fled the scene of the collision on foot.

An initial investigation indicates speed and reckless driving appear to be contributing factors for this collision.

However, the investigation into the crash is still active and ongoing.

VIDEO: Deadly crash investigation underway in west Charlotte

Deadly crash investigation underway in west Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group