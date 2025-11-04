Deadly crash investigation underway in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed, and another was seriously hurt in a west Charlotte crash Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Remount Road.

Remount Road is closed in both directions at Revolution Park Drive east of Interstate 77 while police investigate the crash.

#BREAKING: Remount Rd. is CLOSED at Revolution Park Dr. east of I-77 due to serious crash in west #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/YaELM4R3nH — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) November 4, 2025

Channel 9 is asking for more information on what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

