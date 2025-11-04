Local

Deadly crash investigation underway in west Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed, and another was seriously hurt in a west Charlotte crash Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Remount Road.

Remount Road is closed in both directions at Revolution Park Drive east of Interstate 77 while police investigate the crash.

Channel 9 is asking for more information on what led up to the crash.

