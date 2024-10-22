CMPD investigating fatal crash in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a fatal car crash in the University City Division.

On Monday, shortly after midnight, officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 1800 block of J N Pease Place. Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC also responded.

When officers arrived, they found a silver Kia Forte with extensive damage to the front and a parked unoccupied box truck with damage to the rear.

MEDIC pronounced the driver of the Kia, Ashley Diane Davenport, 27, deceased due to the injuries she sustained from the crash.

A preliminary investigation shows the Kia was traveling north on J N Pease Place when the vehicle lost control and collided with the parked box truck. The driver was not wearing her seatbelt properly during the crash.

Excessive speed is suspected to be a contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the crash is asked to call Detective Worthy at 704-432-2169, Ext. 4. Information can be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by going to charlottecrimestoppers.com.

VIDEO: 18-year-old pleads guilty to killing man who tried to save him after crash

18-year-old pleads guilty to killing man who tried to save him after crash

©2024 Cox Media Group