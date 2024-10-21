1 dead, 1 hurt in NoDa shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another person was seriously hurt after a shooting Sunday night near N. Davison Street in east Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC confirmed the shooting just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday near N. Davidson and Anderson streets.

Channel 9 spotted multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers going to the scene after the shooting was reported.

It’s not clear if police are looking for a suspect as of this time. The shooting victims weren’t immediately identified.

CMPD hasn’t released any additional details yet.

