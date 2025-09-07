CMPD investigating overnight north Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after two people were shot in north Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting at the 200 block of Atando Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

There, police found two people had been shot.

MEDIC pronounced one of the victims deceased at the scene. The other victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police have asked that anyone with information call 704-334-1600.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

