CMPD: One killed in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, one person was killed in a northwest Charlotte shooting Sunday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 3600 block of Bardot Drive.

Upon arrival, they located one person with apparent gunshot wounds. MEDIC pronounced them deceased at the scene.

Another victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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