Homicide investigation underway in Uptown, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation in Uptown Charlotte.

Officers responded to a call at the intersection of East Fifth Street and North McDowell Street shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, officers discovered a crash involving two cars.

Four victims were transported to nearby hospitals. One had life-threatening injuries, while the others had non-life-threating injuries.

The victim with life-threating injuries had sustained a gunshot wound. They were pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police are not looking for additional persons of interest at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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