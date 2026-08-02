Homicide investigation underway in Uptown, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation in Uptown Charlotte.
Officers responded to a call at the intersection of East Fifth Street and North McDowell Street shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, officers discovered a crash involving two cars.
Four victims were transported to nearby hospitals. One had life-threatening injuries, while the others had non-life-threating injuries.
The victim with life-threating injuries had sustained a gunshot wound. They were pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Police are not looking for additional persons of interest at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
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