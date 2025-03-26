CMPD releases names of officers involved in deadly University City shooting

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Wednesday released the names of the officers who discharged their service weapons in a shooting that killed a 28-year-old man who shot two officers on March 7 in University City.

Reggie Knight was wanted on 10 warrants and four orders for arrest in two counties.

Officers tried to arrest Knight at a home on Headquarters Farm Road when the deadly shooting happened.

The officers who were shot survived and were expected to be OK. Knight died during the gunfire.

CMPD said the University City Division officers who shot their guns perceived an imminent deadly threat.

Their names are:

Officer Austin Bartlow. He began with CMPD on Oct. 25, 2021.

Officer Charles Lineberger. He began with CMPD on Oct. 23, 2023.

Officer Jonathan Nicholas. He began with CMPD on Aug. 13, 2012.

Officer Michael Wilson Jr. He began with CMPD on Oct. 23, 2023.

0 of 17 Suspect dead, 2 CMPD officers hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, police say Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Suspect dead, 2 CMPD officers hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, police say Suspect dead, 2 CMPD officers hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, police say Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Suspect dead, 2 CMPD officers hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, police say Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence Headquarters Farm Road Police Presence









©2025 Cox Media Group