Utilities theft probe underway after evidence of illegal power use found near RV park

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a utilities theft operation after Duke Energy investigators reported evidence of unmetered power use and equipment tampering at several locations at an RV park near the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

According to the sheriff’s office, Duke Energy contacted investigators on May 27 after discovering signs of illegal power consumption near Ver‑El RV Park and Route 29 Pavilion.

Cabarrus County detectives began working jointly with Duke Energy’s investigative team, and search warrants were executed on June 4 as part of the ongoing case.

Authorities warn that tampering with electrical equipment is extremely dangerous, posing risks not only to the people involved but also to nearby residents, investigators and utility workers.

Duke Energy released a statement regarding the investigation, saying:

“Duke Energy takes the safety of the community very seriously and is working closely with local law enforcement to support an investigation of unauthorized and unregulated use of electrical utility lines and equipment. Tampering with utility equipment has the potential to create serious public safety risks.”

Both Duke Energy and the sheriff’s office said public safety remains their top priority as the investigation continues.

No additional details have been released, and officials say the case is still active.

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