Student struck at school bus stop in University City

CHARLOTTE — A student was hit by a driver while waiting at their school bus stop Thursday morning in University City.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it happened around 7 a.m. on Hitchcock Lane and McCullough Drive.

What appeared to be a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus was stopped in the middle of the road, and several officers were seen blocking the road behind it.

CMPD said the student’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Channel 9 is asking if anyone will be charged.

The accident is not a major traffic issue, but if you’re taking McCullough Drive, expect to add a couple minutes to your drive.

