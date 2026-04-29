Search warrants outline suspected scheme targeting Biffle family after deadly crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Newly released search warrants reveal a detailed timeline of suspicious activity that began just hours after the deadly plane crash that killed Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, and their two children in Statesville last December.

While several people are referenced in the documents, none have been charged, and Channel 9 is not naming them.

The crash happened on December 18, when the plane carrying the Biffle family went down shortly after takeoff from the Statesville airport.

According to investigators, unusual activity tied to the family began almost immediately.

Just after 2 a.m. the next day, an email was sent to Greg Biffle’s account reading, “I heard you’re dead, rest in hell.”

That same day, investigators said information linked to bank accounts belonging to Greg and Cristina Biffle, including email addresses, phone numbers, and passwords, was changed.

Fraudulent activity was also detected on Cristina’s Venmo account.

By December 30, a fraudulent check had been cashed from one of the Biffles’ accounts, and three more attempts were made.

The most significant incident occurred the night of January 7 into January 8, when someone broke into the Biffles’ Mooresville home.

Surveillance video released by law enforcement shows a woman walking through the house.

Documents said she appeared to know the layout, including where security cameras were placed, as well as the locations of Biffle’s closet and safe room.

Investigators said she spent six hours inside, taking $30,000 in cash, multiple guns, and jewelry.

On January 16, during a celebration of life for the Biffle family, detectives believe they identified a woman who matched the suspect seen on camera.

She was a friend of the family, according to documents,

A license plate reader also reportedly captured a vehicle associated with her near the Biffles’ home shortly before the break‑in.

After police publicly released the surveillance footage, the woman allegedly abandoned plans to attend a gathering with friends and instead traveled to Pennsylvania.

Search warrants have since been executed at a home and a storage unit. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been publicly named.

Investigators said hundreds of thousands of dollars were stolen through both the break‑in and fraudulent access to the Biffles’ accounts.

The documents also suggest multiple people with intimate knowledge of the couple’s finances may have been involved, and that the break‑in may have been intended to cover up a larger plan to steal additional assets.

Separately, the NTSB released its preliminary report on the crash. Investigators said Greg Biffle was not flying the plane.

The report states the aircraft’s altimeter was giving incorrect readings, and when the gauges failed, pilot Dennis Dutton handed control to his son Jack, who was not qualified to serve as second‑in‑command.

The crash killed seven people: Greg and Cristina Biffle, their 5‑year‑old son, Biffle’s teenage daughter, Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton, and Dutton’s son Jack.

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