CMPD: Victim identified, suspect arrested in north Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released the identities of the victim and suspect in a north Charlotte homicide.

On Thursday night, officers were called to Hoover Drive off Nevin Road for a gunshot wound.

At the scene, MEDIC pronounced the victim, 26-year-old, James Chambers III, dead.

Through their investigation detectives named Zacharias Lowery, 29, as a suspect in the murder.

Zacharias Lowery. (Courtesy of: The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department)

On Saturday, officers with CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) found and arrested Lowery.

Police charged him with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lowery is currently in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is still open and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call CMPD.

