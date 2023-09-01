CMS addresses transportation challenges as the school year begins

CHARLOTTE — The first week of students in Charlotte-Meckleburg Schools is now over. However, some parents will tell you it did not come without transportation challenges.

From glitches on the bus tracking app to overcrowding and major delays, Channel 9 received questions and complaints from parents all week long.

The district said it would give itself a B grade when it comes to its bus stop performances, but it is already seeing improvements.

On Monday, CMS said it got 80% of its 100,000 students who use buses to school on time. By Thursday, that number jumped to nearly 96%.

However, Chief Operations Officer Brian Schultz said getting those students home on time only increased by about 15 points to 90% in that same time frame.

“The afternoons usually run more slowly, and the drivers are being diligent so that they don’t drop off students at the wrong location,” Schultz explained.

Outside of issues with buses getting students home, parents have also complained about them not having any air conditioning or three students having to share a seat.

CMS assures families that it is aware of these problems and is working to fix them.

“That will get better as we fine-tune routes, as we address the overcrowded busses,” Schultz said.

