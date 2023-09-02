CMS Athletics to wear ribbons in honor of National Suicide Prevention Month

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Athletics launched a campaign this year for National Suicide Prevention Month.

All CMS footballs teams will wear ribbons during the month of September to spread awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

The campaign began on Friday with CMS football teams wearing stickers of purple and teal ribbons on their helmets.

CMS Athletics will give each school 250 stickers to get things started.

CMS Athletics said it hopes to send a message of solidarity and hope through the campaign.

