Deputies search Catawba River in connection with Hickory woman’s disappearance

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County sheriff’s deputies are searching the Catawba River below the Oxford Dam on Friday in connection with the possible kidnapping of Robin Doyle. Investigators have identified 54-year-old Leroy Loper as a person of interest in the disappearance of the Hickory woman.

The search was concentrated near the dam on Friday because authorities believe Loper, a former co-worker of Doyle, is familiar with the area.

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Search warrants indicate that investigators discovered a bra and zip-ties in the yard of Doyle’s home. Matching zip-ties were also recovered from a red Kia Optima driven by Loper.

Foul play not ruled out as search intensifies for Robin M. Doyle, who is missing in Catawba County

Doyle was last seen at her home in Hickory. Her father reported that when he woke up on Tuesday morning, Doyle was missing but her vehicle remained in the driveway.

He discovered the back door to the residence was open and observed that retaining wall blocks had been moved along the walkway.

Investigators utilized a Flock camera in the area to identify a 2015 red Kia Optima and its license tag. This technology led authorities to a mobile home in Surry County that Leroy Loper was renting.

Neighbors provided video to Channel 9 reporter Dave Faherty showing Loper being taken into custody at that location on unrelated charges.

Surry County is located approximately 60 miles away from the home where Doyle was last seen.

Loper is a registered sex offender with a history of felony convictions. His record includes a conviction for a second-degree forcible sexual offense and a previous arrest for first-degree kidnapping. Loper has also been charged twice in Catawba County for failing to register as a sex offender.

Leroy Allen Loper

Investigations into Doyle’s disappearance are considered suspicious.

Witnesses and area surveillance cameras recorded a red car leaving Doyle’s neighborhood at a high rate of speed early Tuesday morning. Although investigators located Loper’s vehicle and searched the residence in Surry County, officials confirmed they did not find Doyle at that location. Investigators believe Loper is familiar with the area near the Oxford Dam because he previously lived nearby.

The FBI is helping in the search for Doyle.

Leroy Loper is currently being held at the Catawba County Detention Facility on a $200,000 secured bond. Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or interacted with Loper in Catawba County, Surry County or any points in between from July 27 through July 29 to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

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