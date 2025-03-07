CMS reviews response to mass shooting threats, outlines new communication strategy

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has obtained an After Action Review from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools regarding mass shooting threats that were not initially communicated to parents.

The review, dated February 25th, outlines the district’s efforts to establish a more defined framework for handling future threats, following the revelation of these threats to the public.

“That should be enough to send information to the parents so that we can make our own informed decision,” said Andrea Hudson, a parent at Community House Middle School.

The After Action Review suggests creating a process map for communication and a standard operating procedure for weather, safety, and crisis situations.

It also emphasizes the need for high-level messaging that can be quickly deployed during a crisis and establishing a threshold for messaging for all incidents.

Under ‘Items to be Considered,’ the report lists replacing general safety guidelines with precise, actionable procedures and including clear decision trees for different severity levels of safety incidents.

Suggestions include keeping messaging broad to raise awareness without delving into specifics and determining the circumstances under which messaging should be sent out, emphasizing the need for an organizational response rather than case-by-case decisions.

The After Action Review highlights the need for improved communication strategies within the district to ensure parents are informed and can make decisions regarding their children’s safety.

VIDEO: CMS superintendent responds to how district handled shooting threats

