Alleged threats against CMS schools spark debate on mental health system

CHARLOTTE — The man accused of threatening to kill students at five CMS schools remains in custody at the Mecklenburg County Jail after a judge raised his bond.

Prosecutors consider Drew Owens a threat to society and have pushed for him to remain in jail until his case is resolved. Owens’ alleged threats have caused significant concern among parents and the community.

Terry Sherrill, a defense attorney and friend of Owens, does not believe Owens is dangerous. “He never seemed to be threatening or hostile,” Sherrill said, noting that Owens has not shown any violent tendencies in his demeanor or behavior.

Heather Tidwell, a therapist, commented on the difficulties families face when trying to have a loved one involuntarily committed, describing the system as inadequate.

“It’s not an adequate system, so even if that IVC did happen, it doesn’t necessarily mean the problem is fixed,” Tidwell explained.

Owens’ father reportedly attempted to have him involuntarily committed, a process that can be challenging for families to navigate.

Tidwell highlighted the complexities involved in finding appropriate mental health care, stating, “We have to do better. I think we can all sit here and say systems are broken. Okay, there is the acceptance of that, but okay, what do we do with that?”

Prosecutors have also pointed out that Owens had access to firearms, raising further concerns about the potential threat he poses. His prior record includes arrests for resisting arrest and shoplifting.

While Owens remains in jail, the debate continues over his perceived threat level and the adequacy of the mental health system in addressing such cases.

“I don’t have a crystal ball; I can understand the fear, but the Drew I know is not the monster that people have conceived in their mind that he is,” Sherrill remarked.

