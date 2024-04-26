A CMS school bus hit his car, why won’t the state pay for the damage?

CHARLOTTE — A neighbor is dealing with frustration after a Charlotte school bus hit his parked car.

The school bus hit his car while making a wide turn, but he reached out to Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke because the state isn’t paying for repairs to his car after the crash.

Stoogenke found that the state denied his claim and didn’t initially explain why.

Watch Channel 9 at 5 p.m. to see why no one’s taking responsibility, and what you can do if this happens to you.

(VIDEO: 5 students, driver hurt when buses on class trip collide in Gaston County)

5 students, driver hurt when buses on class trip collide in Gaston County

©2024 Cox Media Group