North Charlotte school to close after more than 60 years

CHARLOTTE — Northside Christian Academy, a K-12 private school in north Charlotte that’s been open for more than 60 years, is shutting down, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

Academy administrators and church leaders made the decision on Sunday, the school told families in an email.

They said things like low re-enrollment and the viability and sustainability of the ministry led to the decision.

The school is well-known for its sports. The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams won state titles last year.

