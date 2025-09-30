CMS students learn STEM through immersive NASCAR racing experience

CONCORD, N.C. — CMS students from Northridge and Northeast Middle Schools attended a special STEM-focused field trip in Concord on Tuesday, where they participated in an immersive racing experience alongside NASCAR drivers.

The event, supported by the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, aimed to teach students core concepts from science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and how they apply in racing.

“A lot of times they don’t get a chance to step outside of those four walls of their classroom or their school building,” said Megan Schruefer, Assistant Director of STEM Education.

Students got real-life experience in coding and even driving.

“I was actually not aware of how much coding is actually involved,” said Tyler Cogburn, a middle school student. “I feel like the simulation because we were able to really drive it and feel how the wheel in the car would work,” said Sean Diaz, another middle school student.

The students had the opportunity to take the driver’s seat in racing simulations with NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth, learning firsthand about the intricacies of driving and vehicle control.

“I mean, for me, I was sitting here with them, and some of the young ladies and men were driving. I could tell some of them were just having fun, but a couple of them were understanding what I was telling them,” said NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth.

Through a partnership with eBay Live, Caruth and his father helped both schools acquire their own simulators, enhancing the students’ learning experience.

