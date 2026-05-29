Charter bus crash that killed 5 on I-95 was traveling to Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — At least five people were killed after a charter bus heading to Charlotte crashed into several vehicles early this morning on Interstate 95 in Virginia, police said.

The charter bus, operated by E&P Travel, crashed into multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 southbound in Stafford County, Virginia. The crash, which occurred around 2:35 a.m., involved a bus traveling from New York City to Charlotte, according to Virginia State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicates the E&P Travel bus failed to slow for traffic that was decelerating due to an upcoming work zone at the 146-mile marker on I-95. The bus first struck a Chevrolet Suburban, which was then forced into an Acura SUV, as well as additional vehicles.

The bus subsequently struck other vehicles, Virginia police said.

There were five fatalities resulting from the crash. Four of the victims were in the Acura SUV: a 45-year-old male, a 44-year-old female, a 13-year-old female and a 7-year-old male, all from Greenfield, Mass, police said.

The Acura caught fire after the collisions.

The fifth fatality was a 25-year-old female from Worcester, Mass., who was an occupant of the Suburban that was hit by the bus.

The bus was carrying approximately 34 occupants at the time of the crash. Approximately 44 patients involved in the incident were transported to area hospitals, with three individuals reported to be in critical condition.

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