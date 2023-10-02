Community college system exec is North Carolina’s highest-paid state employee

RALEIGH — The Charlotte Business Journal has compiled the annual salaries for the more than 49,000 North Carolina state government employees paid over $42,000 per year. Over 190 of those employees earn $200,000 or more.

From psychiatrists to investment managers to transportation engineers, the state’s median salary for 62,990 full-time, permanent employees is $52,875.

Among all state employees, 193 earn $200,000 or more. The state’s highest-paid employee is Jeff Cox, N.C. Community College System president, with a base salary of $350,000. Cox’s appointment to the position in April marked the conclusion of a nearly year-long search. He is the fourth community college system president in seven years.

Over 80% of the state employees who earned more than $200,000 work in the health, medical and mental health fields.

See more of the top-paid state employees and use the searchable database here.

