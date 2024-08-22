Community holds homecoming event for Ranlo native, Olympic medalist

GASTONIA, N.C. — Olympic medalist and Ranlo Native Kayln Brown received a big welcome home from the Gastonia Baseball Club Wednesday night.

The team hosted a celebration for Brown at the Caromont Health Park.

Brown earned both a gold and silver medal as part of the U.S. Women’s Track Team.

The former Mallard Creek High School star told us what keeps her going.

“What keeps me going? God. Nothing but God. Chasing my dreams—that’s what keeps me going. My goals that I write down for myself—that’s what keeps me going. And just knowing I can be an inspiration to other kids that want to do the same thing I’m doing,” Brown explained.

Brown also said she will soon start her sophomore year at the University of Arkansas.

