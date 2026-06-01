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Concord seeks commuter input on proposed Kannapolis transit changes

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Kannapolis leaders to pull back on plans to cut public transit routes
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CONCORD, N.C. — The city of Concord wants to hear from commuters about proposed transit changes in Kannapolis.

Concord officials will hold a public hearing on June 11 at the city’s transit center.

ALSO READ: Kannapolis leaders to pull back on plans to cut public transit routes

Channel 9 reported that in April, Kannapolis leaders were talking about possibly eliminating the Brown Route, reducing service on the Blue Route, and ending some weekend service due to budget cuts.

For now, they have pulled back on those plans due to community pushback.

If the plans follow through, the changes will impact some transit in Concord.

The hearing is at 3 p.m.

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