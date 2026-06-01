Concord seeks commuter input on proposed Kannapolis transit changes

CONCORD, N.C. — The city of Concord wants to hear from commuters about proposed transit changes in Kannapolis.

Concord officials will hold a public hearing on June 11 at the city’s transit center.

Channel 9 reported that in April, Kannapolis leaders were talking about possibly eliminating the Brown Route, reducing service on the Blue Route, and ending some weekend service due to budget cuts.

For now, they have pulled back on those plans due to community pushback.

If the plans follow through, the changes will impact some transit in Concord.

The hearing is at 3 p.m.

©2026 Cox Media Group