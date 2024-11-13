Concord teen driving program receives $10,000 donation

CONCORD, N.C. — A local teen driving program received a $10,000 donation from the international motorsports world.

The organization, called Brakes, helps train teens and parents on responsible driving.

Racer Doug Herbert started the Concord nonprofit after his two sons died in a car crash in 2008.

On Tuesday, former racer David Meunier presented the donation alongside 2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud.

Meunier runs a similar nonprofit in South Carolina in memory of his son, who died in a crash in 2022.

“It’s never too late. If we can save another life, one life is a victory. So its worth it. It’s really a great thing to do,” said Meunier.

The Breaks program says teens who have completed its training are 64% less likely to get in a crash within the first three years of taking the course.

