Conover plant shuts down, dozens laid off after ‘changing market conditions’

CONOVER, N.C. — Dozens of people at a Conover printing solutions plant are being laid off.

According to their notice to state officials, RR Donnelley is permanently closing its plant on Reese Drive Southwest in Conover. Their reason for shutting down is “due to changing market conditions.”

Layoffs are expected to happen on May 19, the company said.

A total of 82 employees may be affected.

