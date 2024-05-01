Local

Procession held for fallen Deputy US Marshal Thomas Weeks

By Hannah Goetz, wsoctv.com
Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks

Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks

By Hannah Goetz, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — On Wednesday, a procession was held for Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks, one of four officers who were killed in the line of duty.

ALSO READ: Officials identify Deputy US Marshal killed in east Charlotte ambush

Multiple agencies came together to show their respect.

Weeks was the last to be identified among the four fallen officers who were gunned down Monday afternoon during a standoff in east Charlotte.

He was part of the team that was serving a warrant for the arrest of 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes.

Prior to that, he was with the U.S. Marshals Service for 13 years.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

VIDEO: How you can support families of fallen officers after east Charlotte standoff

How you can support families of fallen officers after east Charlotte standoff




©2024 Cox Media Group

Hannah Goetz

Hannah Goetz, wsoctv.com

Hannah is a reporter for WSOC-TV.

Most Read