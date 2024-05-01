Procession held for fallen Deputy US Marshal Thomas Weeks

CHARLOTTE — On Wednesday, a procession was held for Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks, one of four officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Multiple agencies came together to show their respect.

Weeks was the last to be identified among the four fallen officers who were gunned down Monday afternoon during a standoff in east Charlotte.

He was part of the team that was serving a warrant for the arrest of 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes.

First responders are lining the interstate ready to honor Deputy Marshal Thomas Weeks. A procession will bring him from Charlotte to a funeral home in Mooresville.

Prior to that, he was with the U.S. Marshals Service for 13 years.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

