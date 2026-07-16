Construction on $6.8M dual roundabout project triggers road closures

CHARLOTTE — Another weekend road closure is planned in northwest Charlotte as construction continues on a $6.8 million dual roundabout project.

Earlier this week, Miranda Road closed between Oakdale Road and Beatties Ford Road as part of the project. Beginning Friday at 8 p.m., Oakdale Road will close at Sunset Road while crews continue building dual roundabouts at the intersections of Oakdale, Miranda, Simpson and Sunset roads.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

The closure is expected to last through Monday. Drivers should plan ahead and follow the posted detours.

Detours:

Oakdale Road (north of the project):

Oakdale Road → Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road → N.C. 16 → Oakdale Road

Oakdale Road (south of the project):

Oakdale Road → N.C. 16 → Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road → Oakdale Road

Sunset Road (south of the project):

Sunset Road → Peachtree Road → Oakdale Road

Sunset Road (north of the project):

Sunset Road → Peachtree Road → N.C. 16 → Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road → Oakdale Road

©2026 Cox Media Group