Construction to begin on pickleball entertainment venue at Camp North End

CHARLOTTE — Construction is set to begin this month on the Tipsy Pickle at Camp North End.

The “eatertainment” venue will bring nearly 40,000 square feet of dining, pickleball, and other amenities to the ever-expanding food and retail destination this fall.

Designed by Southwick Architecture + Interiors, Tipsy Pickle will feature nearly 26,000 square feet of interior amenities complemented by 10,000 square feet of outdoor space. The restaurant will offer Tex-Mex fare, and there will be three bars. There will be four indoor and two outdoor courts with patio seating. The indoor gaming area will include two golf simulators, ping pong, arcade games, pool tables, tic tac toe, darts, and shuffleboard.

Swinerton, an industry-leading commercial general contractor with offices nationwide, will lead the multi-million dollar construction project.

