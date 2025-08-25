Consumer Reports: Ways to avoid sugary cereals

CHARLOTTE — From the supermarket to the breakfast table, cereal is a staple in plenty of households, but a recent study by Consumer Reports found breakfast cereals marketed to kids are getting sweeter and less nutritious.

“In our family, breakfast is a big deal,” Consumer Reports’ Amy Keating said. “It’s a real kick starter to the day, and breakfast can help stabilize your blood sugar and keep you satiated so you are less likely to overeat later in the day.”

Consumer Reports says which cereal you choose matters.

A recent study looked at ready-to-eat cereals launched between 2010 and 2023 and geared toward kids aged 5 to 12. In that time, fat, sodium and sugar trended higher while good stuff like protein and fiber dropped.

On average, a single serving of cereal contained nearly three teaspoons of sugar. That’s nearly half the maximum added sugars recommended for kids each day, so Consumer Reports says to read the labels closely.

“When you’re shopping for cereal, don’t just check the front of the box, flip it over and take a close look at the ingredients list and nutrition facts,” Keating said. “Ingredients are listed in order of amount from most to least, so whole grains, like whole wheat, oats, or barley, should be the first ingredient.”

Consumer Reports says whole grains have fiber, which keeps you full. You can boost fiber content by adding unsweetened dried or fresh fruit. They also recommend choosing cereals with less than 6 grams of added sugar.

“If your family’s favorite cereal has more sugar than you’d like, don’t feel like you have to give it up completely. Just try mixing it half-and-half with a lower-sugar, higher-fiber cereal,” Keating said. “That way, everyone stays happy, and you’re sneaking in some extra nutrition. It’s an easy way to find a good balance.”

Consumer Reports says most people tend to consume more than one serving size, so be sure to measure the cereal you pour.

VIDEO: Detoxing your diet: How to reduce exposure to harmful ingredients

Detoxing your diet: How to reduce exposure to harmful ingredients

©2025 Cox Media Group