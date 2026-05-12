$1M lottery winner in Anson County plans to buy a house

RALEIGH — Kimberly Staton of Polkton won a $1 million top prize from a MAX-A-MILLION scratch-off ticket.

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She purchased the winning ticket from the 7-Eleven on Unionville Indian Trail Road West in Indian Trail.

Staton chose to receive her winnings as a lump sum of $600,000, opting out of an annuity of $50,000 paid more than 20 years. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Staton took home $432,068. She arrived at lottery headquarters on Friday to claim her prize.

Staton, the lottery winner from Polkton, always believed she would win a significant lottery prize.

“I’ve always said I was going to win one of those million-dollar prizes,” Staton said. “I felt like it was for me.”

Staton intends to use her winnings to buy a house.

She was eager to share the news of her good fortune.

After scratching her ticket, Staton said she told everybody she works with.

The MAX-A-MILLION game debuted in March 2025. It initially offered 25 top prizes of $1 million and 10 prizes of $100,000.Thirteen of the $1 million prizes and six of the $100,000 prizes are still available to be claimed.

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