Convicted felon arrested in Iredell County traffic stop

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A traffic stop on Thursday at the intersection of Harmony Highway and Hunting Creek Road in Iredell County led to the arrest of 35-year-old Joseph Ricky White, of Hamptonville, North Carolina. White faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a firearm by a felon, after deputies discovered illegal narcotics and a handgun in his vehicle.

Joseph Ricky White

Deputy C. Wilson with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team conducted the stop, Sheriff Darren Campbell said. During the encounter, deputies determined White was driving while his license was revoked and observed an open container of alcohol in plain view.

White, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Magistrate Nicholson charged White with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor careless and reckless driving and misdemeanor driving while license revoked.

Following his arrest, White was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center.

White has an extensive criminal history, which includes two counts of misdemeanor driving while impaired, misdemeanor second-degree trespass, felony to sell cocaine, eight counts of felony breaking and entering, felony to conspire to commit felony larceny, misdemeanor assault on a female, and multiple traffic violations.

Magistrate Nicholson issued White a $12,000 secured bond.

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