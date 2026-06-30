Woman confesses to slashing husband’s throat, deputies say

WOODLEAF, N.C. — A Rowan County woman has been arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly slashing her husband’s throat Tuesday morning at their home on Needmore Road in Woodleaf, deputies said. Paula Marlowe reportedly confessed to the crime, citing financial difficulties as a motive.

Deputies said they first got to the scene at Godbey and Woodleaf roads while Paula Marlowe was taking her husband, Jerry Marlowe, to a hospital. He had a cut from his neck to his shoulder.

Paula Marlowe told deputies that her husband woke her up, was bleeding, and said he needed to go to the hospital.

The wife later confessed to doing it, saying she intended to kill her husband, set the residence on fire, and then take her own life due to alleged financial difficulties.

Investigators determined the plan was interrupted when she got scared during the assault.

“Wow, I can’t believe that,” a neighbor told Channel 9. “And it’s right here at our house, too. They’re always outside. They seem so sweet.”

Paula Marlowe has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m. for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group