Councilmember Watlington takes Uptown tour with Political Beat shares plans for city

CHARLOTTE — Changes could be coming to Charlotte’s center city.

Joe Bruno was able to speak with the number one vote-getter in this year’s election, Dr. Victoria Watlington, while riding a golf car through Uptown, courtesy of David Thomas and Queen City Rides.

The turnout of this year’s election means Watlington will be moving from her District 3 representative seat to an at-large seat.

Watlington and Bruno spent their ride checking out Uptown sites and discussing future changes that might be coming to the center of the city.

The ride stopped at 7th and Tryon Streets, which normally don’t see much development. Watlington says she is hoping to make the space another drawing factor for Queen City.

“We really hope that this whole intersection is just a place that brings people to the city. It’s a gathering place,” Watlington said. “It’s going to be amazing with arts, culture, and education, and we’re just looking for an opportunity to invest in what we know is going to be a really great destination out there.”

