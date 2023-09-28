No shortage of experience among candidates for Huntersville mayor

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville has been a hub for political headlines over the last few years and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon.

Now, all eyes are turned to the three strong candidates vying for the mayoral seat, featuring incumbent Republican commissioners Dan Boone and Derek Partee, and former Democratic state representative Christy Clark.

Both Boone and Partee credit their board experience, with Boone having more years under his belt.

“I feel that I’m the best candidate because I have the most experience. I have not only been a commissioner for eight years, but I have been a vice chair of the board of adjustment and a vice chair, of the planning board, along with numerous boards in town,” Boone said.

Although Partee does not have the same amount of experience in town government as Boone, he spent more than two decades serving his community as a member of law enforcement.

“My involvement in Huntersville and just Public service in general is in my DNA. For over 26 years I have served the public in law enforcement,” Partee said.

Similar to Boone and Partee, Clark is no stranger to politics; she served in the North Carolina General Assembly from 2019 to 2020. She now works as a guest teacher at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and believes that experience will help direct her as mayor.

“I’ve really got to see and learn about the families and the issues they face, some things that they need and that has really motivated me again to run for mayor of Huntersville,” Clark said.

