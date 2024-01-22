Councilmembers focus on Charlotte crime, transit future during annual retreat

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s retreat week for Charlotte City Council. City leaders are in Winston-Salem hammering out what they want to see happen for the Queen City this year.

Channel 9’s Joe Bruno is with councilmembers at the Graylyn Conference Center and leaned about two major issues they hope to tackle during this week’s annual budget retreat.

This year is shaping to be a busy one for Charlotte City Council. They spent Monday morning discussing their goals for the months ahead.

Over the next few days, crime and transit are expected to be discussed in depth by city leaders.

For the last four years, Charlotte City Council has hoped to rapidly expand light rail, bus and streetcar service. But their mobility plan has stalled because of a lack of support from the General Assembly.

"We want Charlotte to be Beyonce. Not Doja Cat." - Councilmember @Watlington4CLT — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 22, 2024

Figuring out the city’s transit future is a big goal for 2024.

“I think that we lack the general ability to create what I call healthy tension. We can’t please everyone,” said District 2 representative Malcolm Graham. “Some things we have to do as a city. We have already answered the easy questions -- the multiple choice questions -- and now it is essay time.”

“Moving the mobility topic forward as the chair of transportation is extremely difficult,” said District 7 representative Ed Driggs. “It involves a lot of cooperation of other communities, the legislature, it involves bringing many things together, and I think frankly it is hard to do that still. We need to figure it out.”

>> Follow along with coverage from Channel 9′s Joe Bruno on X, formerly Twitter.

(WATCH BELOW: Council agrees to give developer more time to build Ballantyne affordable housing)

Council agrees to give developer more time to build Ballantyne affordable housing

©2024 Cox Media Group