Couple faces more charges in connection to mini-storage break-ins

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives charged a Huntersville couple with breaking into a mini-storage facility in Denver and stealing $4,000 worth of tools from a trailer parked inside.

Iredell County officers arrested Robert Dale Morton, 29, and Amanda Sue Jones, 38, both of Huntersville, in connection with the break-ins at Loftis Mini Storage on N.C. Highway 16 Business.

They gained access by cutting a wire fence.

Morton and Jones were each charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods and breaking into a building.

From left: Amanda Jones, Robert Morton

They are each under a $250,000 secured bond. The warrants were served on Saturday.

They are also accused of breaking into storage units in Troutman and Mooresville. Investigators said they brought a child during the burglaries. They were each issued a $250,000 in Iredell County, too.

