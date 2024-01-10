Man, woman, arrested for string of storage unit break-ins

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man and a woman, both from Kannapolis, are accused of breaking into storage units and stealing items from them in Iredell County, the sheriff said.

There were multiple reports of break-ins in Troutman and Mooresville in December 2023, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators in Iredell County with the help of Huntersville police arrested Amanda Jones and Robert Morton on Monday at a motel in Huntersville.

From left: Amanda Jones, Robert Morton

Jones and Morton were transported to the Iredell County Detention Center and were each charged with seven counts of felony breaking and or entering, seven counts of felony conspiracy, and seven counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

They were each issued a $250,000 secured bond.

The two suspects are likely involved in more crimes in other jurisdictions so more charges are pending, the sheriff said.

Channel 9 is asking for more details in this case.

VIDEO: Motorcyclist arrested after almost hitting student getting off of school bus in Iredell Co.

Motorcyclist arrested after almost hitting student getting off of school bus in Iredell Co.

©2024 Cox Media Group