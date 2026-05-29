Crews break ground on major apartment complex in downtown Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. — An empty lot in Pineville will soon become the town’s first major housing complex built in the area in nearly three decades.

It will include retail space, and 241 housing units will be available for rent in downtown Pineville.

Ground has already been broken, and one business owner says the development has been a long time coming.

“To see it going now. Yes, please,” Kit Burkholder of Kit’s Trackside Crafts said.

Burkholder said there has been lots of talk of development being built and said it’s a positive for the downtown area.

“I mean we really need more foot traffic down here in these businesses. We have had a lot of turnover in businesses down here in Pineville over the past ten years that I have seen,” Burkholder said.

The developer for the project, Highline Partners, told Channel 9’s partners at the Charlotte Business Journal that this is the first major multi-family project in Pineville since 1998.

It will include two and three bedroom apartments across four stories at the corner of Church and Main Street.

John Holobinko with the Pineville Chamber of Commerce says the goal is to attract people moving to the Charlotte area to Pineville and to do so with affordability.

“If you look at Pineville, its demographics is moving toward younger people. Some who can afford townhomes, some who can’t and want to take part of the excitement with the downtown area,” Holobinko said.

He also thinks the project will be a help for business in the area.

Some critics of the project worry the development could bring major traffic issues to the downtown area, but Burkholder thinks it will be worth it.

“To be a part of the community and to watch the community grow like this and to keep the identity of these buildings and not be gentrified in the way that Charlotte is being is pretty awesome,” Burkholder said.

The developer told CBJ that the project should be ready to go by 2028.

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