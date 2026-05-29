Driver charged with felony hit-and-run after striking child in school parking lot, police say

CHARLOTTE — Shaiquailalia Di Ndia Lashi Harris, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested May 19 after allegedly hitting an 8-year-old child with her car in a school parking lot and fleeing the scene, police said.

Shaiquailalia Di Ndia Lashi Harris

The incident occurred on May 9 at Quail Hollow Middle School, leaving the child with life-threatening injuries, including broken bones. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced the arrest on Friday.

According to an affidavit and court records, Harris was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan down Park Road before entering the parking lot of Quail Hollow Middle School on May 9. The 8-year-old child was being dropped off at the school and was in the parking lot when Harris allegedly drove erratically and struck the child with her vehicle. The child suffered broken bones and was transported to a hospital.

Harris was charged with felony hit and run. She told police she thought she hit another car and her music was turned up. She also admitted that she did not want her car insurance to increase.

Investigators used camera technology to identify the suspect vehicle’s license plate. This technology led authorities to locate the registered owner, Harris, on May 19.

A warrant was also obtained to seize the Volkswagen Tiguan involved in the incident.

The child is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation was a coordinated effort, involving CMPD Steele Creek Division, the South Division, the Real Time Crime Center and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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