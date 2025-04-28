Crews extinguish fire at north Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE — Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire at a home in north Charlotte late Sunday night.

The fire happened around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Julia Avenue, just off of Statesville Avenue.

Several fire crews were called to the scene, and they got the fire put out in about 12 minutes, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Nobody was reported to be hurt.

(VIDEO: ‘We can’t forget’: Hundreds gather for Charlotte Climb in tribute to fallen officers)

‘We can’t forget’: Hundreds gather for Charlotte Climb in tribute to fallen officers

©2025 Cox Media Group