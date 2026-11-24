RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9 is expecting to learn by the end of day Monday what made more than 100 L.J. Bell Elementary School students and staff sick.

The health department is actively testing to find the source of the stomach symptoms.

As they investigate, students at the Hamlet school are remote learning.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito talked with a parent who says she’s pleased with how everything has been handled.

“We’re all kind of so shocked how quick everybody got sick,” said Ashley Jenkins. Her son is in fifth grade at L.J. Bell Elementary. “And I feel like, you know, being able to have the remote school was a good call.”

Jenkins says her son is not one of the students that caught an illness last week, prompting a health department investigation and switch to remote learning.

Richmond County Schools says 152 students at L.J. Bell Elementary were absent Friday. That’s nearly half of the student body.

“Shocking because I know that, you know, helping with PTO, there’s only a little over 400 kids. So, half the school is. Wow,” said Jenkins.

The Richmond County Health Department contacted students at the school, and sent samples to several labs to confirm what was getting students sick.

Richmond County Schools told Channel 9 they’re conducting a deep cleaning of the school over Thanksgiving break.

“I really do feel like they have the best interest for everybody, and they all work really well together,” Jenkins said.

L.J. Bell Elementary is remote learning again Tuesday. Other schools in the district will be on a regular schedule.

Thanksgiving Break starts Wednesday.

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