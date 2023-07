CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire at a high-rise structure in Uptown Monday evening.

Crews responded to South Tryon Street around 7:30 p.m. and a second alarm was transmitted shortly after.

A Channel 9 crew could see crews going in and out of a building on South Tryon.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

